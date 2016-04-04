FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. strike in Syria hit senior al Qaeda meeting: Pentagon
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 4, 2016 / 5:45 PM / a year ago

U.S. strike in Syria hit senior al Qaeda meeting: Pentagon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. air strike in northwest Syria on Sunday hit a meeting of senior al Qaeda officials at which prominent leader Abu Firas al-Suri was present, the Pentagon spokesman said on Monday.

The U.S. military is still assessing whether al-Suri died in the strike, said the spokesman, Peter Cook. He declined to say whether the strike was carried out by a manned or unmanned aircraft.

“We deemed that he (al-Suri)was present at that meeting and we’re trying to determine if he has been removed from the battlefield,” Cook said.

Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.