Air strikes hit area of Syria where Islamic State took Christians: monitor
#World News
February 26, 2015 / 12:43 PM / 3 years ago

Air strikes hit area of Syria where Islamic State took Christians: monitor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A U.S.-led alliance launched air strikes on Thursday against Islamic State positions in an area of northeastern Syria where the group is estimated to have abducted at least 220 Assyrian Christians this week, a group monitoring the war reported.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the air strikes had targeted Islamic State fighters near town of Tel Tamr, where the militants attacked a string of Assyrian villages earlier this week.

Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Alison Williams

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

