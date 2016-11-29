Air strikes kill at least 10 in district of Syria's east Aleppo: monitor

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Air strikes on Bab al-Nairab in Syria's rebel-held east Aleppo killed at least 10 people on Tuesday, and left dozens more wounded or missing, a monitor and a rescue service said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitoring group, said air strikes, including barrel bomb drops, hit several eastern Aleppo districts overnight and into Tuesday.

The Syrian military could not be reached for comment.

The civil defence, a rescue service that operates in rebel-held areas of Syria, said Syrian government planes struck Bab al-Nairab as people were trying to flee the neighbourhood on foot, killing 25.

The Observatory said its death toll of 10 people was expected to rise but that it was unclear if the casualties were displaced people.

Aleppo has for years been divided between the government-held west and rebel-held east, which the Syrian army and allied forces besieged in the summer.

As the Syrian army and its allies made a sweeping advance in recent days, thousands of residents of eastern Aleppo fled shifting frontlines, both within the shrinking rebel-held sector and across to government-held districts.

Up to 16,000 people have been uprooted by the recent attacks, the United Nations humanitarian chief and relief coordinator Stephen O'Brien said, citing initial reports.