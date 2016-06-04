FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 4, 2016 / 12:03 PM / a year ago

Russia says more than 40 killed by Al Nusra shelling in Syria's Aleppo

Men inspect damage after an airstrike on Aleppo's rebel held al-Hallak neighbourhood, Syria June 2, 2016.Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - More than 40 people have been killed and around a hundred injured by Al Nusra militants shelling in the Syrian city of Aleppo, Russian news agencies cited the Russian ceasefire monitoring center in Syria as saying on Saturday.

"There was continuous bombardment by rocket launchers, canon artillery, mortars and anti-aircraft installations. The terrorists shelled several areas of the city inhabited not only by government forces and Kurdish troops but also civilians," TASS news agency quoted a monitoring center official as saying.

Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Greg Mahlich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
