FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Syrian army says could declare control of East Aleppo 'at any moment'
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 13, 2016 / 2:45 PM / 8 months ago

Syrian army says could declare control of East Aleppo 'at any moment'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALEPPO, Syria (Reuters) - The Syrian army said it could declare full control over eastern Aleppo "at any moment" as it advanced against rebels holed up just a handful of neighborhoods, predicting those districts would fall on Tuesday or Wednesday.

"The army continues to advance towards ... Sukkari, what remains of Seif al-Dawla, part of al-Amiriya and Tel al-Zarazir," a military spokesman told Reuters during a tour of recaptured parts of Aleppo.

"When the army regains control of these areas, its operation in the eastern areas of the city ...will have finished," he said.

The spokesman added that rebels were continuing to reject withdrawing from the city.

Reporting by Laila Bassam in Aleppo; writing by John Davison in Beirut; editing by John Stonestreet

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.