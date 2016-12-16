FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 16, 2016 / 8:56 AM / 8 months ago

Private cars leaving Aleppo along with bus convoys: monitors, rebel official

Buses and ambulances wait to evacuate civilians and rebels from eastern Aleppo, Syria December 15, 2016.Omar Sanadiki

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Private cars left Aleppo along with convoys of buses evacuating rebel fighters and civilians from the Syrian city on Friday, a rebel official, a monitoring group and an official on the government side said.

"People with their own cars were allowed to leave along with the buses today," said Zakaria Malahifji, a Turkey-based official in the Fastaqim rebel group.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said cars were leaving the city as efforts to complete the evacuation of thousands from the last rebel-held parts of Aleppo appeared to accelerate.

An official on the Syrian government side involved in overseeing the evacuations confirmed the reports.

Reporting by John Davison; Editing by Gareth Jones

