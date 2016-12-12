FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syria and Russia accountable for Aleppo militia atrocities: Egeland
#World News
December 12, 2016 / 9:26 PM / 8 months ago

Syria and Russia accountable for Aleppo militia atrocities: Egeland

U.N. Special Advisor for Syria Jan Egeland attends a news conference after a meeting at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, December 1, 2016.Denis Balibouse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations humanitarian adviser on Syria Jan Egeland said in a tweet on Monday that the Syrian and Russian governments must be held responsible for atrocities committed by militias loyal to President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo.

"The Gov'ts of Syria & Russia are accountable for any and all atrocities that the victorious militias in Aleppo are now committing!," Egeland tweeted, as Assad's forces bombarded the last rebel-held pocket of besieged eastern Aleppo.

Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Louise Ireland

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
