FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
U.N.'s Egeland: hopeful about Aleppo deal but U.N. involved late
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Politics
Trump unshackled
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 15, 2016 / 9:18 AM / 8 months ago

U.N.'s Egeland: hopeful about Aleppo deal but U.N. involved late

U.N. Special Advisor for Syria Jan Egeland attends a news conference after a meeting at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, December 1, 2016.Denis Balibouse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - U.N. humanitarian adviser for Syria Jan Egeland said on Thursday that he was hopeful about the evacuation of thousands of civilians from eastern Aleppo but that Russia had only just asked for U.N. involvement, which was very late.

"We are now receiving information from the Russians that they would indeed want us to participate in the evacuation, but confirmation only seems to come now, this morning, which is very late, because it is already ongoing and there have already been security incidences," Egeland told Reuters.

"Thousands of people are in need of evacuation, but the first and most urgent thing is wounded, sick and children, including orphans," he said. "I am really hopeful because it’s long, long overdue."

Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Hugh Lawson

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.