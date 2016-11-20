U.N. Syria envoy says local government in rebel-held Aleppo area should stay on

DAMASCUS (Reuters) - Staffan De Mistura, the United Nations secretary general's Syria envoy said on Sunday he had proposed that jihadist fighters should leave Aleppo but that the government should let the local administration in rebel-held areas of the city stay in place.

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moalem earlier on Sunday ruled that out, saying it was a "violation of our sovereignty", but De Mistura told reporters in Damascus that he believed such measures could be temporary and that Aleppo should be treated as a special case.