9 months ago
U.N. Syria envoy says local government in rebel-held Aleppo area should stay on
#World News
November 20, 2016 / 2:44 PM / 9 months ago

U.N. Syria envoy says local government in rebel-held Aleppo area should stay on

U.N. mediator for Syria Staffan de Mistura attends a news conference at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland October 6, 2016.Denis Balibouse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAMASCUS (Reuters) - Staffan De Mistura, the United Nations secretary general's Syria envoy said on Sunday he had proposed that jihadist fighters should leave Aleppo but that the government should let the local administration in rebel-held areas of the city stay in place.

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moalem earlier on Sunday ruled that out, saying it was a "violation of our sovereignty", but De Mistura told reporters in Damascus that he believed such measures could be temporary and that Aleppo should be treated as a special case.

Reporting by Kinda Makieh in Damascus; writing by Angus McDowall in Beirut; editing by Jason Neely

