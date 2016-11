BEIRUT Syrian state media said on Monday the army and its allies had captured the al-Sakhour district from rebels in eastern Aleppo, an advance that risks splintering the opposition-held area in two. Rebel sources could not immediately be reached for comment.

Citing a military source, state TV said the army and its allies had seized the entire area and were working to clear it of mines. It did not say whether the district was captured late on Sunday or early on Monday.

(Writing by Tom Perry)