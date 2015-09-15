FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
At least 38 killed in Syrian insurgent shelling of western Aleppo: monitor
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump turns again to Democrats on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump turns again to Democrats on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 15, 2015 / 8:13 PM / 2 years ago

At least 38 killed in Syrian insurgent shelling of western Aleppo: monitor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - At least 38 people, including 14 children, were killed on Tuesday when Syrian insurgents shelled three government-held neighborhoods in western Aleppo, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

“More than 150 people were wounded. This is one of the highest death tolls caused by rebel shelling on regime areas in the city,” said Rami Abdelrahman, the head of the Observatory, that tracks the Syrian civil war through a network of contacts.

He said insurgents bombarded the neighborhoods with dozens of mortars and rockets.

Reporting by Mariam Karouny; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.