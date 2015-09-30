FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. carries out air strike around Syria's Aleppo: U.S. official
#World News
September 30, 2015 / 3:49 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. carries out air strike around Syria's Aleppo: U.S. official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States carried out an air strike on Wednesday against Islamic State targets in the vicinity of the Syrian city of Aleppo, a U.S. official said, adding that the U.S. military would keep flying even as Russia starts rival operations.

U.S. officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, have told Reuters that Russia earlier on Wednesday told the United States to clear the skies in Syria about an hour before starting its own air strikes in the vicinity of the Syrian city of Homs.

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Will Dunham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
