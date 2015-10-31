Syrian, Russian air raids kill 64 people in Aleppo province: monitor

BEIRUT (Reuters) - At least 64 people, including 28 children, have been killed by Syrian army and Russian air raids in the northern province of Aleppo in the past 24 hours, a group monitoring the war said on Saturday.

The raids hit Aleppo city and a number of towns and villages elsewhere in the province, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, as Syrian government forces backed by Russian air cover intensified bombardments against insurgents throughout the country.