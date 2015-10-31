Syrian, Russian air raids kill 64 people in Aleppo province: monitor

BEIRUT (Reuters) - At least 64 people, including 28 children, have been killed by Syrian army and Russian air raids in the northern province of Aleppo in the past 24 hours, a group monitoring the war said on Saturday.
The raids hit Aleppo city and a number of towns and villages elsewhere in the province, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, as Syrian government forces backed by Russian air cover intensified bombardments against insurgents throughout the country.
Reporting by John Davison, editing by David Evans