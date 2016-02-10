International Red Cross stepping up aid to displaced in northern Syria

GENEVA (Reuters) - About 50,000 people have fled an upsurge in fighting in northern Syria, requiring urgent deliveries of food and water despite some supply lines being cut, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Swiss-based agency said it had delivered food for 10,000 families and water for about 10,000 people, mainly in northern areas of Aleppo province, adding: “More aid, including medicines, will be delivered in the coming days.”

In Aleppo city, regular water supplies have been cut, leaving residents dependent on more than 100 water distribution points set up by the ICRC, Syrian Arab Red Crescent and local water boards. “There is also a general shortage of fuel and electric power,” the statement said.