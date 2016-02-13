FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian army seizes village overlooking rebel areas near Aleppo: state TV
February 13, 2016 / 12:09 PM / 2 years ago

Syrian army seizes village overlooking rebel areas near Aleppo: state TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian army has retaken a village that overlooks major rebel-held towns around Aleppo, state television said on Saturday, part of a government campaign to encircle and recaptured insurgent areas of the major northern city.

It said the army entered the village of al-Tamura located on high ground above the towns of Anadan, Hayan and Haritan that have been heavily bombed in recent days and become a front line in Syria’s almost five-year-old war.

The army, backed by allied militias and heavy Russian aerial bombing, began a big offensive this month aimed at cutting rebel supply line with Turkey and regain full control of Aleppo, Syria’s largest city and commercial hub before the war.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Mark Heinrich

