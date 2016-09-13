FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 13, 2016 / 12:34 PM / a year ago

Syrian govt rejects aid to Aleppo not coordinated through it and U.N.: SANA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syria's government said on Tuesday it will reject any aid deliveries to Aleppo that are not coordinated through itself and the United Nations, particularly aid from Turkey, state media reported.

"The Syrian Arab Republic announces its rejection of humanitarian aid entering Aleppo which is not coordinated through the Syrian government and the United Nations, in particular from the Turkish regime," state news agency SANA said, citing a foreign ministry official.

Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Andrew Heavens

