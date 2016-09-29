Pro-Syrian government forces control Aleppo's Handarat camp-rebel

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Pro-Syrian government forces gained control over the Handarat camp north of Aleppo on Thursday, a rebel official and a war monitor said, the second time they have captured it since a government offensive began last week.

Zakaria Malahifji, an official with the Fastaqim rebel group, confirmed that the camp had fallen to government forces that had previously captured it on Saturday only to lose it again in an insurgent counter attack later that day.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor also said the Syrian army and its allies had gained control over the camp, but that clashes continued in the area around it.