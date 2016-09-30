People stand near craters and damaged buildings in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria in this still image from drone footage taken on September 27, 2016. Handout via Reuters TV

BEIRUT Syrian government forces and rebels waged fierce battles north of Aleppo on Friday, sources on both sides said, a week into a Russian-backed offensive by the Syrian army to take the entire city.

Syrian government forces made a significant advance on Thursday north of Aleppo, capturing the Handarat refugee camp, a few kilometers (miles) from the city. The sources gave conflicting reports on the outcome of Friday's fighting.

Hezbollah's Al Manar television said on Friday the Syrian army and its allies took full control of Handarat and the nearby Kindi Hospital area and continued advancing. Hezbollah, a Lebanese Shi'ite group, is fighting in support of the Syrian government.

But a senior rebel source denied that the government had captured the Kindi Hospital area, saying the battles were ongoing.

(Reporting by Ellen Francis; Editing by Gareth Jones)