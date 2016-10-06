FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian government forces seize half of rebel-held neighborhood in Aleppo: monitor
October 6, 2016 / 9:25 AM / a year ago

Syrian government forces seize half of rebel-held neighborhood in Aleppo: monitor

Smoke rises from Bustan al-Basha neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria, October 5, 2016.Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian government forces seized around half of a key opposition-held neighborhood in Aleppo on Thursday in a new advance against rebels, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said.

The British-based Observatory said fighting had been raging in the residential Bustan al-Basha quarter near the city center, one of the frontlines in Aleppo which has been divided for years between government and opposition areas of control.

The Syrian military also said in a statement that its forces had advanced in Bustan al-Basha - though an official in an Aleppo-based rebel group denied there had been a government advance in the area.

Government forces have encircled Aleppo's rebel-held eastern sector in recent weeks with the use of heavy aerial bombardment and are seeking to recapture the whole city.

Reporting by John Davison; Editing by Andrew Heavens

