People inspect the damage at a market hit by airstrikes in Aleppo's rebel held al-Fardous district, Syria October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

BEIRUT Renewed bombing of rebel-held eastern Aleppo killed 145 people on Tuesday and Wednesday, Ammar al Selmo, the head of the Civil Defence rescue service there said.

Air strikes targeting rebel-held districts of Aleppo intensified on Tuesday, after a lull of several days which the Syrian army said was designed to allow civilians to leave.

The city has been divided between government and rebel control for years. "The bombing has been very intense," Selmo told Reuters on Thursday, speaking from Syria in an area outside Aleppo city.

The Syrian army launched an assault to take rebel-held areas of Aleppo last month with Russian air support and Iranian-backed militias.

(Reporting by Ellen Francis; Editing by Alison Williams)