Islamists capture village, hilltops from Syrian government forces: Syrian Observatory

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Islamist insurgents captured a village and at least two hilltops from Syrian government forces south of the city of Aleppo on Monday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The fighters, including some from the al Qaeda-affiliated Nusra Front and Islamist group Jund al-Aqsa, took the village of al-Ais, the al-Ais hilltop and at least another in the same area in southern Aleppo province, the British-based monitoring group said.

It said there were many casualties but did not give an exact figure.