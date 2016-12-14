FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Hezbollah media unit says Aleppo deal must have Russia, Iran agreement
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 14, 2016 / 11:54 AM / 8 months ago

Hezbollah media unit says Aleppo deal must have Russia, Iran agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A military media unit run by the Syrian government's ally Hezbollah said on Wednesday that any deal over the conflict in Aleppo must have agreement from all sides, including Russia and Iran.

"No agreement on Aleppo can take place without a comprehensive look at the battlefield and humanitarian developments in other areas," it added, apparently referring to two villages besieged by rebels in Idlib province.

It said the number of people who wanted to leave Aleppo under a truce deal which stalled on Wednesday was 15,000, including 4,000 rebel fighters.

Reporting by Kinda Makieh in Damascus; writing by John Davison and Angus McDowall

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.