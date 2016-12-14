Hezbollah media unit says Aleppo deal must have Russia, Iran agreement

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A military media unit run by the Syrian government's ally Hezbollah said on Wednesday that any deal over the conflict in Aleppo must have agreement from all sides, including Russia and Iran.

"No agreement on Aleppo can take place without a comprehensive look at the battlefield and humanitarian developments in other areas," it added, apparently referring to two villages besieged by rebels in Idlib province.

It said the number of people who wanted to leave Aleppo under a truce deal which stalled on Wednesday was 15,000, including 4,000 rebel fighters.