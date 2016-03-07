FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Islamist fighters attack Syrian government forces south of Aleppo: Syrian Observatory
March 7, 2016

Islamist fighters attack Syrian government forces south of Aleppo: Syrian Observatory

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Islamist insurgents attacked Syrian government forces and gained some ground south of the city of Aleppo on Monday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said.

Clashes broke out between government forces and their allies and groups, including the al Qaeda-affiliated Nusra Front and the Islamist Jund al-Aqsa, after the insurgents attacked near the village of al-Ais in the southern Aleppo countryside, the Britain-based Observatory said.

Reporting by John Davison, editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
