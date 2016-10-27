FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Putin says Russia has no option but to clear Aleppo of militants
#World News
October 27, 2016 / 3:30 PM / 10 months ago

Smoke rises after strikes on Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) controlled Tell Rifaat town, northern Aleppo province, Syria October 22, 2016.Khalil Ashawi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KRASNAYA POLYANA, Russia (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia had no other option but to clear out what he called "a nest of terrorists" from Syria's Aleppo despite the fact that civilians were also present in the city.

Putin said civilian casualties in conflicts should be mourned everywhere, not just in Aleppo, pointing to what he said were civilians killed around Mosul in Iraq.

"Bells should toll for all innocent victims. Not just in Aleppo," said Putin.

Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn

