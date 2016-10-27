Putin says Russia has no option but to clear Aleppo of militants

KRASNAYA POLYANA, Russia (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia had no other option but to clear out what he called "a nest of terrorists" from Syria's Aleppo despite the fact that civilians were also present in the city.

Putin said civilian casualties in conflicts should be mourned everywhere, not just in Aleppo, pointing to what he said were civilians killed around Mosul in Iraq.

"Bells should toll for all innocent victims. Not just in Aleppo," said Putin.