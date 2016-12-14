FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Syrian rebel official says rebels launch counter attack in Aleppo
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
#World News
December 14, 2016 / 5:29 PM / 8 months ago

Syrian rebel official says rebels launch counter attack in Aleppo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A Syrian rebel official said on Wednesday that insurgents had launched counter-attacks against government forces in the city of Aleppo as fighting raged on after a truce deal appeared to collapse.

Zakaria Malahifji of the Fastaqim group told Reuters that his men "have begun a military action" from their last remaining areas of control in the city.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group and a witness reported that insurgents had staged a car bomb attack southwest of the historic Old City.

Reporting by John Davison; Editing by Kevin Liffey

