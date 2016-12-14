Syrian rebel official says rebels launch counter attack in Aleppo

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A Syrian rebel official said on Wednesday that insurgents had launched counter-attacks against government forces in the city of Aleppo as fighting raged on after a truce deal appeared to collapse.

Zakaria Malahifji of the Fastaqim group told Reuters that his men "have begun a military action" from their last remaining areas of control in the city.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group and a witness reported that insurgents had staged a car bomb attack southwest of the historic Old City.