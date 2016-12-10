FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Russia says Syrian government controls 93 percent of Aleppo
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 10, 2016 / 9:54 AM / 8 months ago

Russia says Syrian government controls 93 percent of Aleppo

Smoke rises from a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria December 9, 2016.Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Syrian government now controls 93 percent of Aleppo, Russian news agencies cited the Russian Defence Ministry as saying on Saturday.

"People are leaving through humanitarian corridors in a continuous flow into the part of the city that is controlled by the Syrian government," Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said, according to Interfax. "A large part of Aleppo - 93 percent - is today controlled by the Syrian government."

Konashenkov added that after the removal of civilians was completed, Syrian government forces would continue to "liberate" eastern Aleppo.

Reporting by Alexander Winning Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.