Russia says Syrian government controls 93 percent of Aleppo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Syrian government now controls 93 percent of Aleppo, Russian news agencies cited the Russian Defence Ministry as saying on Saturday.

"People are leaving through humanitarian corridors in a continuous flow into the part of the city that is controlled by the Syrian government," Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said, according to Interfax. "A large part of Aleppo - 93 percent - is today controlled by the Syrian government."

Konashenkov added that after the removal of civilians was completed, Syrian government forces would continue to "liberate" eastern Aleppo.