8 months ago
Russia says Aleppo rebels resumed attacks at dawn
#World News
December 14, 2016 / 8:48 AM / 8 months ago

Russia says Aleppo rebels resumed attacks at dawn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's defense ministry said on Wednesday that rebels in the Syrian city of Aleppo had resumed fighting at dawn, but that Syrian government forces had repelled their attacks, Russia's Interfax news agency reported.

The defense ministry said the Syrian army was continuing its operation to quash resistance in the districts of Aleppo where rebel fighters were still in control, Interfax reported.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Alexander Winning

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
