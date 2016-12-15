FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian soldiers preparing to lead rebels out of Aleppo: defense ministry
#World News
December 15, 2016 / 8:12 AM / 8 months ago

Russian soldiers preparing to lead rebels out of Aleppo: defense ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian soldiers are preparing to lead rebels out of Syria's largest city of Aleppo under orders from President Vladimir Putin, Russian state news agencies said on Thursday, citing the country's defense ministry.

The Russian defense ministry said Syrian authorities guaranteed the safety of rebels and their families who will be evacuated towards Idlib, a city in northwestern Syria.

Russia will use drones to monitor how rebels and their families are transported on 20 buses, accompanied by 10 ambulances that will lead them through a humanitarian corridor, the defense ministry said.

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Alexander Winning

