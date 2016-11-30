FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Syrian rebel says Aleppo air strikes intensified on Wednesday
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 30, 2016 / 12:26 PM / 9 months ago

Syrian rebel says Aleppo air strikes intensified on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Air strikes against rebel-held areas of Aleppo intensified on Wednesday, hitting areas of its old city, though pro-government forces had yet to make further advances, an official from the Aleppo-based Jabha Shamiya rebel group said.

A Syrian military source meanwhile said the army's operation in Aleppo was being delayed by "terrorist attempts to hide among civilians". The Syrian government refers to all the rebels as terrorists.

Syrian government forces backed by allied militia from Lebanon, Iraq and Iran have driven rebels from more than a third of the area of eastern Aleppo they controlled in recent days.

Reporting by Tom Perry; Editing by Catherine Evans

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.