FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New bombardments, shellings kill at least 34 in Aleppo: Syrian Observatory
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 28, 2016 / 11:44 AM / a year ago

New bombardments, shellings kill at least 34 in Aleppo: Syrian Observatory

A front loader operates at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel held area of al-Sukari district of Aleppo, Syria, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - At least 20 people were killed by fresh air strikes on rebel-held areas of Aleppo on Thursday including three children, and the death toll was expected to rise due to the number of serious injuries, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Meanwhile shellfire by insurgents on government-held parts of the northern Syrian city killed at least 14 people including two children, the British-based monitoring group said.

Dozens more were wounded in the bombardments, it said.

Reporting by John Davison; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.