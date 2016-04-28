New bombardments, shellings kill at least 34 in Aleppo: Syrian Observatory

BEIRUT (Reuters) - At least 20 people were killed by fresh air strikes on rebel-held areas of Aleppo on Thursday including three children, and the death toll was expected to rise due to the number of serious injuries, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Meanwhile shellfire by insurgents on government-held parts of the northern Syrian city killed at least 14 people including two children, the British-based monitoring group said.

Dozens more were wounded in the bombardments, it said.