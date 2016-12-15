Russia says Aleppo evacuation will be quick and peaceful: U.N.

GENEVA (Reuters) - Russia told a United Nations humanitarian task force meeting on Thursday that the evacuation of people from eastern Aleppo would be quick and peaceful, U.N. Syria humanitarian adviser Jan Egeland said after the meeting.

The United Nations was not involved in mediating the evacuation deal but was ready to monitor and accompany evacuees all the way to their destination, he said. Most will go to the rebel-held Syrian town of Idlib, but some might go to Turkey as they are free to choose where they go.

Russia confirmed at the meeting "that this is a swift, unbureaucratic, non-intrusive evacuation and no harm will meet those who are evacuated," Egeland told reporters in Geneva.

"It’s a three-pronged evacuation – of wounded and sick, of vulnerable civilians, and evacuation of fighters," he said. "All in all it surely must be well over 1,000, it could be in the thousands."

The U.N. had contingencies to receive 100,000 people in Idlib, he said, but that was not an end to the problem, Egeland said. The U.N. was in contact with Turkey about the possibility of setting up "major new camps".

"I am afraid for what may come when this operation is over, both for the people of Idlib and all of the other areas that are still contested and where there are hundreds of thousands displaced in the middle of a war zone," Egeland said.

Apart from Aleppo, there are 15 other besieged zones in Syria with about 700,000 people trapped, he added.

The U.N. has counted about 50,000 people displaced from eastern Aleppo in recent weeks of battle, and there could be 30,000 left in the small and crowded enclave, Egeland said. The U.N. was working to establish if it had been wrong to say that 250,000 were besieged in eastern Aleppo until about a month ago.