Evacuees from rebel-held east Aleppo arrive at the town of al-Rashideen, which is held by insurgents, Syria December 19, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

GENEVA Evacuations from the Syrian enclave of east Aleppo continued on Wednesday evening, a U.N. official in Syria said.

Earlier, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said President Bashar al-Assad took control of Aleppo city on Wednesday after the last batch of fighters was evacuated.

But a U.N. official in Syria, asked about the report, told Reuters: "That is not something we can confirm. Evacuations are still ongoing."

Another aid worker told Reuters that completion of the evacuation aboard buses was expected to be "imminent".

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by John Stonestreet)