8 months ago
UNHCR chief says all must be allowed out of Aleppo, war must stop
#World News
December 17, 2016 / 1:47 PM / 8 months ago

UNHCR chief says all must be allowed out of Aleppo, war must stop

Rebel fighters and civilians gather as they wait to be evacuated from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo, Syria December 16, 2016.Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - All civilians must be allowed out of east Aleppo and Syria's war must stop immediately to prevent the city's suffering being repeated elsewhere, U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said in a statement on Saturday.

"There is grave risk now that such displacement and suffering will not stop, but will be repeated elsewhere, in other wars. For the sake of civilian protection everywhere, Syria’s conflict must be ended, now, and without delay,” Grandi said. "Civilians should not be hostage to negotiations."

Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Dale Hudson

