8 months ago
Many Aleppo children trapped in building under attack: UNICEF
December 13, 2016 / 12:52 PM / 8 months ago

Many Aleppo children trapped in building under attack: UNICEF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Many unaccompanied children, possibly more than 100, are trapped in a building that is under heavy attack in besieged eastern Aleppo in Syria, the U.N. children's agency UNICEF said in a statement on Tuesday, citing an unnamed doctor in the city.

“According to alarming reports from a doctor in the city, many children, possibly more than 100, unaccompanied or separated from their families, are trapped in a building, under heavy attack in east Aleppo," UNICEF Regional Director Geert Cappelaere said in the statement.

Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Stephanie Nebehay

