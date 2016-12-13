Many Aleppo children trapped in building under attack: UNICEF

GENEVA (Reuters) - Many unaccompanied children, possibly more than 100, are trapped in a building that is under heavy attack in besieged eastern Aleppo in Syria, the U.N. children's agency UNICEF said in a statement on Tuesday, citing an unnamed doctor in the city.

“According to alarming reports from a doctor in the city, many children, possibly more than 100, unaccompanied or separated from their families, are trapped in a building, under heavy attack in east Aleppo," UNICEF Regional Director Geert Cappelaere said in the statement.