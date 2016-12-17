Evacuation buses en route to besieged Syria villages: Hezbollah-run media

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A military news outlet run by Damascus's ally Hezbollah said on Saturday buses that will be used to evacuate civilians from two besieged villages in Syria's Idlib province are en route from Aleppo.

The evacuation of rebel-held areas of Syria's east Aleppo ground to a halt on Friday over demands from pro-government forces that people also be moved out of the villages of al-Foua and Kefraya, which are besieged by Syrian rebels.