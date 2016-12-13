FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
U.N. rights chief warns Aleppo 'slaughter' could happen elsewhere
December 13, 2016 / 12:52 PM / 8 months ago

U.N. rights chief warns Aleppo 'slaughter' could happen elsewhere

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein arrives for a media briefing at the U.N. European headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland October 12, 2016.Denis Balibouse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - U.N. human rights chief Zeid Ra'ad al Hussein called on Tuesday on the international community to demand Syria allow monitoring of its treatment of people fleeing eastern Aleppo, warning that populations of other rebel-held towns could face the same fate.

“The crushing of Aleppo, the immeasurably terrifying toll on its people, the bloodshed, the wanton slaughter of men, women and children, the destruction – and we are nowhere near the end of this cruel conflict," Zeid said in a statement.

"What is happening with Aleppo could repeat itself in Douma, in Raqqa, in Idlib. We cannot let this continue.”

Reporting by Tom Miles and Stephanie Nebehay

