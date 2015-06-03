FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. envoy sees no role for Assad in Syria solution
#World News
June 3, 2015 / 9:02 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. envoy sees no role for Assad in Syria solution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DOHA (Reuters) - President Barack Obama’s envoy charged with building the coalition against the Islamic State said on Wednesday President Bashar al-Assad should have no role in any long term solution to Syria’s conflict.

Retired Marine General John Allen added in remarks to a conference in Qatar that there was a “very energetic” discussion among a number of countries about how to bring about a political transition in Damascus, but that such a solution would not include Assad, who has been fighting Islamist and other rebels since 2011.

Reporting by Amena Bakr, editing by William Maclean

