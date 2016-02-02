Senior opposition negotiator Alloush says not optimistic on talks

GENEVA (Reuters) - Senior Syrian opposition negotiator Mohamed Alloush, representing Jaish al-Islam (Islam Army), a major rebel group, said on Tuesday he was not optimistic about the prospects for peace talks in Geneva.

“Nothing has changed in the situation on the ground so as long as the situation is like this we are not optimistic,” he told reporters. “There are no good intentions from the regime’s side to reach a solution.”

He was speaking minutes before a government delegation arrived at U.N. headquarters in Geneva to meet Special Envoy Staffan de Mistura to discuss a proposal on humanitarian issues.