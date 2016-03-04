FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian rebel group says government mobilizing to take more areas
#World News
March 4, 2016 / 8:48 AM / 2 years ago

Syrian rebel group says government mobilizing to take more areas

A man walks on the rubble of damaged buildings in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, Syria March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian rebel group Jaish al-Islam said on Friday government forces were mobilizing in an attempt to seize more opposition-held territory having already taken areas since a cessation of hostilities agreement came into effect on Saturday.

“There are big violations by the regime and occupation of new areas, the use of all types of weapons, particularly planes and barrel bombs in some areas, and mobilizations to occupy very important strategic areas,” Mohamad Alloush, head of the group’s political office, told Reuters.

He also said aid delivered in recent days to opposition-held areas blockaded by the government “is not enough to meet 10 percent of the needs, and nothing has entered most of the areas”.

Alloush a member of the High Negotiations Committee, the main opposition council grouping armed and political opponents of President Bashar al-Assad.

Reporting by Tom Perry; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
