Syrian opposition group says sees transition ruling body without Assad
March 12, 2016 / 2:50 PM / a year ago

Syrian opposition group says sees transition ruling body without Assad

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad speaks during an interview with Venezuelan state television TeleSUR in Damascus, in this handout photograph distributed by Syria's national news agency SANA on September 26, 2013.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A major group of Syria’s opposition aims to agree in Geneva on creating a provisional ruling body in which there would be no place for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, RIA news agency quoted a senior opposition negotiator as saying on Saturday.

“We have come to form a transition body without Assad in power,” Mohamad Alloush told RIA in Geneva.

Alloush, who heads the political office of the Jaish al-Islam rebel group, was speaking on behalf of the High Negotiations Committee of Syria’s opposition.

Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
