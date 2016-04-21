Syrian opposition says government must 'stop massacres' before talks can resume

GENEVA (Reuters) - Syrian opposition negotiator Mohammad Alloush, representing Jaish al Islam, a major rebel group, said on Thursday peace talks in Geneva could only resume if the government stopped massacres and released thousands of prisoners.

“We say to (government negotiator Bashar) Ja‘afari if he wants a real national unity government, first he must release the 10,000 women in his prisons, and the tens of thousands more there,” Alloush said before leaving the Geneva talks.

“And (he must) stop the massacres he is committing everyday, so he can be a human with an ounce of nationalism. Then maybe the negotiations will resume,”