Countries have pledged $3.8 billion toward Syria humanitarian crisis: U.N.

KUWAIT (Reuters) - Countries have pledged $3.8 billion to help with the humanitarian crisis in Syria, United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon said at a summit in the Kuwaiti capital on Tuesday.
The United Nations is seeking to fund aid efforts to help 18 million people inside Syria and those scattered throughout the region by more than four years of civil war, as well as the countries and communities struggling to host them.
Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy; Writing by Noah Browning; Editing by Louise Ireland