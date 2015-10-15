Pentagon says air drop went to Syrian Arabs, not 'other groups'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Pentagon said on Thursday that its weekend air drop of ammunition was successfully delivered to Syrian Arab forces and, contrary to its previous statement, that it had no indication that “any of that equipment was shared with any other groups.”

The Pentagon statement corrected the record after spokesman Peter Cook told a news briefing earlier on Thursday that Kurdish forces appeared to have recovered some of the weaponry from the air drop.

The air drop was part of a U.S. strategy to empower ground forces in Syria battling Islamic State.

