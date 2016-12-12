FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Syrian army advances in several more east Aleppo districts: Syrian military source
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 12, 2016 / 7:54 AM / 8 months ago

Syrian army advances in several more east Aleppo districts: Syrian military source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian army made major advances in several more east Aleppo districts on Monday, a Syrian military source said, after taking the Sheikh Saeed district in the south of the rebels' shrinking enclave overnight.

The source's statement said the army had on Monday taken full control of Sheikh Saeed, al-Shahideen, a housing estate, Karam al-Effendi, Karam al-Daadaa and Salaheen, and are now pushing into neighboring districts, saying insurgents were fleeing in a "big collapse of the terrorists' morale".

(Refiles to fix typo in second paragraph)

Reporting by Lisa Barrington, editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.