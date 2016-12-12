Syrian army advances in several more east Aleppo districts: Syrian military source

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian army made major advances in several more east Aleppo districts on Monday, a Syrian military source said, after taking the Sheikh Saeed district in the south of the rebels' shrinking enclave overnight.

The source's statement said the army had on Monday taken full control of Sheikh Saeed, al-Shahideen, a housing estate, Karam al-Effendi, Karam al-Daadaa and Salaheen, and are now pushing into neighboring districts, saying insurgents were fleeing in a "big collapse of the terrorists' morale".

