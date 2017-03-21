FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Syrian army says battling ex-al Qaeda fighters in Damascus suburb
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 21, 2017 / 8:22 AM / 5 months ago

Syrian army says battling ex-al Qaeda fighters in Damascus suburb

People walk at the Abbasiyin area in the east of the capital Damascus, in this handout picture provided by SANA on March 21, 2017, Syria. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - The Syrian army said on Tuesday it was engaged in heavy fighting with Syrian militants who had entered government-controlled areas of a strategic northeastern district of Damascus, state media reported.

In the army's first reaction to a renewed rebel offensive launched at dawn on one of the capital's major gateways, an army source said "terrorist groups" from former al Qaeda Nusra Front group had stormed parts of the district of Jobar.

"They are encircled," said the army statement which made no mention of fighting closer to the heart of the Old City near the Abassiyin area where rebels said they also had launched an attack.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.