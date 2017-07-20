FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 20, 2017 / 12:36 PM / 2 hours ago

Syrian rebel ambush kills 28 members of government forces near Damascus: monitor

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that rebels had killed at least 28 members of Syrian government and allied forces east of the capital Damascus on Thursday.

The Britain-based war monitor said a large number of fighters, including officers, had been killed or injured as they tried to advance into the rebel-held enclave of Eastern Ghouta. It said the death toll was likely to rise.

The Syrian military was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Gareth Jones

