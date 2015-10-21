Syrian army denies Russian ground forces fighting in Syria

AMMAN (Reuters) - The Syrian army denied Russian ground troops are fighting alongside its forces, saying Moscow was deploying only air power in Syria.

In a statement issued late on Tuesday on the Syrian news agency SANA, a military source was quoted as saying that reports Russian combat forces were engaged in ground operations were “baseless and mere propaganda”.

Russia’s three-week-old military operations were limited to aerial bombing of what the source described as terrorist hideouts, command centers and weapons depots.

A senior pro-government military source told Reuters on Tuesday that at least three Russians had been killed fighting alongside Syrian government forces and several more wounded when a shell hit their position in the coastal province of Latakia.

Rami Abdulrahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights which monitors the conflict, meanwhile told Reuters that his sources in the area had confirmed the deaths of Russians, but did not have a figure. He said he believed they were not regular Russian forces but volunteers.

Russia’s Defense Ministry denied on Tuesday that Russian soldiers had died recently in Syria, in comments carried by Russian news agencies.