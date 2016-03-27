FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hurricane Harvey
March 27, 2016 / 9:25 AM / a year ago

Syrian army command says Islamic State beginning to collapse

A general view shows the old citadel of Palmyra in Homs Governorate overlooking the city's ancient ruins, after forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad recaptured it on Friday, in this handout picture provided by SANA on March 26, 2016. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syria’s military command said on Sunday it had taken full control of the city of Palmyra, in a victory it said marked the beginning of the collapse of the Islamic State group.

In a statement read out on Syrian television, it said that the recapture of Palmyra from Islamic State also showed that Syrian government forces and their allies were the only force capable of defeating terrorism in Syria.

It said the army and its allies, backed by Syrian and Russian air forces, would continue their campaign against Islamic State, the Nusra Front “and other terrorist groups”. The Syrian government has described all armed factions fighting President Bashar al-Assad as terrorist groups.

Reporting by Dominic Evans, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
