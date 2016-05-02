Syrian army says 'regime of calm' extended around Damascus for another 48 hours: state TV

AMMAN (Reuters) - The Syrian army on Monday confirmed an earlier Russian announcement that a “regime of calm” around Damascus had been extended for another 48 hours, state television reported.

The military on Sunday had extended a 24-hour lull in fighting in the capital which was announced on Friday that affects the capital and the Eastern Ghouta region on its outskirts.

The army statement made no mention of a 72-hour lull in fighting in the north of coastal province Latakia.