Syria army says Hasaka clashes result of Kurdish take-over effort

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Fighting in Hasaka in northeast Syria between the Syrian army and Kurdish militia were a result of Kurdish security forces trying to take over the city, prompting the army to respond by targeting armed groups, the army said in a statement on Friday.

The army's response was "appropriate", and any further such attacks would also be met with force, the statement said after a second day of clashes and Syrian government airstrikes against the Kurdish YPG militia in Hasaka.